Pedro Lima: Norwich City sign Palmeiras midfielder on loan

Norwich

Norwich boss David Wagner
Head coach David Wagner has brought in six new recruits since the end of last season

Norwich City have signed Pedro Lima on a season's loan from Sao Paulo-based Brazilian side Palmeiras.

The 20-year-old Brazilian midfielder will wear the distinctive yellow Norwich shirt initially as part of the Canaries' Under-21s side.

"I'm very excited. I'm very happy to be joining. Wearing these colours is very special to me," he said.

Lima, who has been in the Brazil Under-20s squad, made his Palmeiras debut in April in the Copa Libertadores.

He admitted that the presence of fellow Brazilian Gabriel Sara at Norwich was a factor in him choosing Carrow Road.

"Sara has been amazing here," he said. "It's a club that uses a lot of young players so for me that's a big point.

"It's my first experience in football out of Brazil. Football in England is famous for being one of the best in the world. It's going to be a great experience and I hope I can do well here."

Norwich, now under David Wagner in their second season back in the Championship, have begun the campaign unbeaten in four games, with two home league wins, a 4-4 draw at Southampton and a safe passage to the EFL Cup second round.

