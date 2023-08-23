Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Coleman has won 68 caps for the Republic of Ireland

Everton defender Seamus Coleman has confirmed he will miss the Republic of Ireland's upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and the Netherlands.

The 34-year old suffered a knee injury in May and does not expect to return for at least six weeks.

He is also at risk of sitting out the Republic's games against Greece and Gibraltar in October.

"In six, eight weeks, maybe I will be back at it fully and feeling good," he told The 42 external-link .

Coleman added: "It was a significant injury but I am recovering well, hitting all the targets. Slowly but surely, it's starting to feel better."

The Everton and Republic captain started his country's opening qualifying defeat by France in Dublin in March.

He then missed their loss to Greece and victory over Gibraltar in June, which leaves Stephen Kenny's side third in Group B ahead of the September double-header.

The Republic face France at the Parc des Princes on 7 September before hosting the Netherlands at the Aviva Stadium three days later.