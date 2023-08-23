Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Folarin Balogun has made two Premier League appearances for Arsenal

Chelsea, Inter Milan and Monaco have all enquired about signing Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

Arsenal's valuation of the 22-year-old, believed to be in the region of £50m, has meant that Chelsea have not made an offer as things stand.

French side Monaco have reportedly had a bid rejected by Arsenal, with Serie A club Inter also interested.

The American enjoyed an excellent campaign on loan at Ligue 1 side Reims last season, scoring 22 goals.

Arsenal would be willing to let Balogun leave if a suitable offer was made, with the forward seemingly not a part of manager Mikel Arteta's plans.

The United States international has not been included in a Premier League squad so far this season despite first-choice striker Gabriel Jesus being out injured.

Eddie Nketiah has started the first two matches of the campaign for the Gunners, who beat Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend before earning a hard-fought victory over Crystal Palace to maintain a 100% record.

BBC Sport understands that playing time is a key factor in Balogun's thinking as he weighs up where to move.