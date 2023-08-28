Cymru Premier midweek round-up

The New Saints players celebrate their 2023 Cymru Premier title win

JD Cymru Premier

Tuesday, 29 August

Barry Town United v Haverfordwest County; 19:45 BST: Barry and Haverfordwest are both looking for a first win of the season after two draws and a defeat apiece in their opening three games.

Caernarfon Town v Bala Town; 19:45 BST: Caernarfon were denied a third consecutive win by Haverfordwest's late goal on Saturday, while Bala's 1-0 win over Connah's Quay Nomads was their second victory of the campaign.

Colwyn Bay v The New Saints; 19:45 BST: Saints are top of the Cymru Premier but their 100% record was ended by Barry on Saturday. Newly promoted Colwyn Bay have secured one point from their first three games.

Connah's Quay Nomads v Newtown; 19:45 BST: Nomads will be looking to respond after defeat at Bala last Friday, their second loss of the season, while Newtown picked up their first point in a goalless draw at home to Aberystwyth over the weekend.

Penybont v Cardiff Met; 19:45 BST: The two sides have two wins and a draw apiece after the opening three games and are among five clubs on seven points.

Aberystwyth Town v Pontypridd United; 20:00 BST: Both sides are still seeking their first wins of the season, although Aber are currently bottom with only a point and are yet to score.