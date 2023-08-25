Ben Wiles: Huddersfield Town sign Rotherham midfielder for undisclosed fee
Huddersfield Town have signed Rotherham United midfielder Ben Wiles for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.
The 24-year-old came through the Millers' academy and made 193 appearances for the South Yorkshire side, the last three this season.
"I've watched Ben for the last couple of seasons and I think he's been outstanding," Terriers boss Neil Warnock told the club website.
"I also think there's a lot more to come from him as he's at a good age."
