Joel Piroe is yet to score in the Championship this season, but did fin the target twice in Swansea's Carabao Cup win over Northampton

Leeds United are closing in on the signing of Swansea City striker Joel Piroe.

Piroe, 24, has been linked with a host of clubs this summer having scored 46 goals in 96 Swansea appearances.

Swansea's Championship rivals Leeds look to have won the race for the former PSV Eindhoven player, who has only a year to run on his contract.

Swansea had discussed the idea of a new deal with Piroe, but he is poised for a move to Elland Road.

Southampton, managed by former Swansea boss Russell Martin, Leicester City and Everton were among the other sides thought to have shown an interest in Piroe, who has thrived during two seasons in Wales.

Swansea agreed a deal worth about £1m rising to £2m to sign former Netherlands Under-20s international Piroe in the summer of 2021.

When asked about Piroe's situation on Thursday morning, head coach Michael Duff said he was unaware of any bids for the ex-Netherlands Under-20 player.

He added that he expected Piroe's long-term future to be resolved before the transfer widow closes on 1 September.

"I would imagine he will either sign a deal or be sold," Duff said.

"I don't envisage the club letting him run his contract because I don't think it would make economic sense.

"I know there has been conversations with Joel. It's not a case of 'I'm not signing a contract' - there has been dialogue between the club and Joel.

"I am the same as everyone else - I am waiting for a decision to be made."