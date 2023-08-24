Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Defender Greg Leigh (right) has spent the last two seasons playing in League One for both Morecambe and Ipswich Town

Oxford United have signed left-back Greg Leigh from Championship side Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old made 20 appearances for the Tractor Boys in 2022-23 and helped them earn promotion from League One.

"I'm really excited," the Jamaica defender told BBC Radio Oxford. "I look at Oxford as a team that has been on the brink of success for a long time.

"I think this club is going places and being able to play week-in and week-out makes me happy.

"Knowing what we [Ipswich] did last year to get promoted I think there of elements of that success that I can bring here to Oxford."

Leigh has featured in two Ipswich games so far this season and previously also played for Crewe Alexandra, NAC Breda in the Dutch second tier, Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership and League One Morecambe.

"I have played full-back and wing-back in the past, and playing down that left side is something I feel very comfortable with."

Browne faces several months out

Meanwhile, Oxford midfielder Marcus Browne will be out for several months with hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old limped off in the first half of the U's 3-1 win over Barnsley on Saturday.

"We are not going to see Marcus for a few months," head coach Liam Manning told BBC Radio Oxford.

"It's a real blow and I can't speak highly enough about how he has progressed and his professionalism.

"It's just really unfortunate for him, he got himself into a good sport and was contributing massively to the team - I am gutted for him and for us."

Midfielder Marcus Browne has started all four of Oxford United's League One games so far this season

Manning says it is time for other players to step-up from the bench: "We have depth and we have options," he added.

"Marcus' injury is an unfortunate part of the industry, players will pick up injuries and miss periods of time, but it opens the door for other people.

"The situation highlights the importance of depth and the players states of mind because sometimes you might feel a million miles away from the team but one injury and that can all change."

Oxford, who are fourth in League One with nine points from four games, host Charlton at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday.