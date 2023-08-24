Richard Brindley (left) has made 121 appearances for Notts County since joining from Bromley in September 2019

Notts County defender Richard Brindley says dealing with the "unfamiliar" feeling of their heavy defeat on the opening day of the season has proved vital in turning their form around.

Newly-promoted Notts have bounced back from their 5-1 hammering at Sutton to take seven points out of nine in their next three League Two matches.

"The first game was nowhere near good enough," Brindley said.

"That was incredibly hard for us to look at - but we needed to."

Notts' optimism on starting their first English Football League campaign in four years was dealt a sobering blow in their opening-day thrashing, although their chances weren't helped by the early sending off of goalkeeper Aiden Stone when they were only 1-0 down.

To their credit, Luke Williams' side have responded with wins over Grimsby and Doncaster and a draw with Morecambe. The only other defeat they have had was in the Carabao Cup to Lincoln City.

"We're never happy with losing games and losing the way we did (to Sutton) was something we're not used to," Brindley told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"We had to take some positives out of that and understand it.

"Last year was very different, the challenges were very different, and how can we deal with that type of loss and be able to push on and have the courage to put things right?

"Not being in that position very much last season, it was unfamiliar but I think the lads have done really well in that unfamiliar position to turn it around quickly and get the wins under our belt."

Notts' way of playing 'unique' to League Two

Notts have begun life back in the league sticking to their possession-based game and Brindley says it's a style that has contrasted with the opposition they encountered so far.

"Teams don't want to play the same style of football we play," he said.

"It's very unique - we're very confident in our style of play, it's part of our culture to be composed and play attractive football and create lots of chances and at the same time being incredibly good at regaining the ball rather than kicking it long.

"Teams in the National League and League Two, no disrespect to them, like to play less on the floor and get it up the pitch as quickly as possible.

"The quality of the players are slightly better so when they do kick it up in behind, the strikers are more clinical so that caught us out in the first game of the season.

"We've learnt from that and seen where we have to be on our game."

Brindley is back in the league for the first time since his spell with Barnet in 2017-18 and he says it's a "great feeling" to be returning with Notts.

He is also proving his versatility now operating in the middle of a back three in a "sweeper" type role, having played at right-back, right wing-back and on right of a back three.

Brindley says he is "more than happy" in those positions but loves his new role.

"I guess you could call it a sweeper. My main objective is regains, reading the game well and making others look good with the right pass in the right position.

"It's such a good feeling to be in the squad and be at this club at this moment in time."

Richard Brindley was talking to BBC Radio Nottingham's David Jackson.