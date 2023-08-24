Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Defender Perry Ng has played more than 100 games for Cardiff City since signing from Crewe in January 2021

Defender Perry Ng has signed a contract extension with Cardiff City until the summer of 2026.

The 27-year-old joined the Championship side in January 2021 from Crewe Alexandra and has gone on to make more than 100 appearances for the club.

Ng was named Cardiff's player of the season in 2022-23 and his previous deal with the Bluebirds had been set to run until the summer of 2024.

"I'm made up," Ng told the club website.

"My family are happy here and so am I. I love the city and love the club. I'm buzzing to get it done.

"I think this club has good ambition, as you can see with the summer we've had. We just have to show it on the pitch now. I can't wait for the future.

"The fans have been brilliant with me so far. We need to repay their support."