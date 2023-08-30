Aberdeen came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in the first leg in Sweden

Europa League play-off: Aberdeen v BK Hacken (agg 2-2) Venue: Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Date: Thursday, 31 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland & BBC iPlayer, listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Barry Robson has challenged his Aberdeen side to grasp the "huge opportunity" they have to reach the Europa League group stage.

BK Hacken visit Pittodrie for Thursday's play-off second leg after a 2-2 draw in Sweden, with the losers dropping into the Conference League.

Aberdeen have not featured in the continental groups since 2007-08.

"The message is what an opportunity to take this club into the Europa League, which would be huge," said Robson.

"What the players and staff have achieved is group-stage football in Europe, so first and foremost what I said to them is, 'you have done that, well done'. It's the first time since Jimmy Calderwood all those years ago.

"They understand that, they have worked so hard to get to the Conference League and now they have got a chance to go to the Europa League and it would be a great achievement for those players if they did.

"I wouldn't say there is any more pressure on them, I just think there is more excitement in them to go and try and perform well."

Aberdeen came from 2-0 down in last week's first leg thanks to goals from Bojan Miovski and Nicky Devlin.

The Swedes were crushed 5-1 at Pittodrie in the Europa Conference League qualifiers in 2021.

"I think people need to realise that Hacken have got players that are moving for millions," said Robson. "They are Swedish champions.

"I think people maybe thought it wouldn't have been as hard as it was, but we knew they have got real quality.

"We need to be at our best to win the game. There will be times where we won't have the ball, we get that. There will be times when we try and go after them. The game will be difficult for both teams."

Hacken are currently third in the Allsvenskan after 21 games. They lost 4-2 at Gothenburg on Sunday, while the Dons drew 2-2 at St Mirren.

Team news

New striker Pape Habib Gueye cannot feature for Aberdeen since he signed after the first leg.

There are no injury or suspension worries for the home side, with Robson declaring "a clean bill of health".

Hacken winger Ibrahim Sadiq is poised to join Dutch club AZ Alkmaar, but is expected to make his farewell appearance at Pittodrie.

What they said

Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes: "Hacken are a tough side. By no means are we going to go out and try and win the game in the first 10 minutes. It could go to extra time, penalties. We will prepare for that.

"It's an evenly matched tie at a packed Pittodrie and it is something I am looking forward to. You can sense the atmosphere around the place, everybody is talking about it."