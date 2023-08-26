Europa Conference League play-off: PAOK Salonika v Heart of Midlothian (agg 2-1) Venue: Toumba Stadium, Thessaloniki Date: Thursday, 31 August Kick-off: 18:30 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Head coach Frankie McAvoy says Hearts must treat Thursday's Europa Conference League tie with PAOK as a "cup final" in which "the underdog can win".

The Edinburgh outfit head into the play-off final second leg trailing 2-1 from the home game.

And McAvoy is aware a victory against the odds would go down as one of the biggest and best in the club's long history.

"It's a one-off, all down to this game," McAvoy told BBC Scotland.

"A lot of this group were in the group stage last year and know what lies ahead if we can be successful and we'll do our utmost to do that."

Hearts take confidence from a first leg in which they caused their Greek visitors plenty of problems and, but for an offside decision given against Lawrence Shankland, would have been 2-1 up.

But there is an acknowledgement they have to be more clinical, particularly as they need to win by two goals. PAOK haven't lost by two goals at the oppressive Toumba Stadium since last season's qualifiers as they were defeated by Levski Sofia.

Nonetheless, complacency will not be a factor for the home side, according to their head coach Radvan Lucescu.

"I don't believe our team thinks the job is almost done," he said.

"I believe everyone in our team has a huge determination and will to qualify. I am confident we will give everything on the pitch.

"We know Hearts' style. They might change their system or keep the same system, but each team generally has its own identity and we know theirs.

"And we know if we are not perfect in our actions then they can create some danger, as we saw at Tynecastle.

"Football is football. You must be very correct to have the result you want."

Team news

Hearts have Alex Cochrane available again after he completed his domestic suspension at the weekend. Jorge Grant, Peter Haring, Barrie McKay and Beni Baningime are all unavailable.

PAOK have lost winger Khaled Narey, who left the club this week, but Abdul Baba returns having missed the first leg through suspension.

Thomas Murg will be okay despite going off injured at the weekend and striker Ally Samatta may come back into contention as he recovers from injury.

What they said

PAOK winger Andrija Zivkovic: "Nothing is decided yet. Of course it was good we won there. Now we play in front of our fans and they will be our 12th player. It is important we go out and win the game.

"We know their style, we expect one really difficult game. We know the way they will come here and play, we have prepared for this, we are ready. The atmosphere is incredible, we have amazing fans. It is a big thrill to play here."

