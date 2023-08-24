Last updated on .From the section Irish

Andrew Clarke has scored 10 goals in 52 matches for Linfield

Andrew Clarke will leave Linfield "in the very near future" as he moves to Scotland to study medicine.

The 20-year-old former Crusaders midfielder has made 52 appearances for the Blues since joining the Windsor Park club in 2021.

"Everyone at the club respects his choice and wishes him every success," said Linfield boss David Healy.

Meanwhile, forward Jordan Stewart will be sidelined for the "foreseeable future" after undergoing an operation.

"Over the past few weeks and months, Andrew has been thinking long and hard about his future and he's been in regular contact with me, keeping me up to date with the important career decisions he was considering," Healy told the club website.

"He's ambitious about becoming a doctor and he's decided after a lot of consideration that now is the time to follow his dream and devote his full focus and energy to following this career pathway.

"It means that in the near future he will be leaving us to train to become a doctor, by studying medicine at St Andrew's University in Scotland. It's a wonderful opportunity and vocation for him."