After the excitement and, in Hibernian's case, disappointment of the midweek European games, domestic action beckons with the return of the Scottish Premiership.

Here are the names and games to look out for as the top flight swiftly gallops.

Game of the weekend - Motherwell v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00 BST)

Two Premiership sides quick out the blocks this season are Motherwell and Kilmarnock.

Well have carried on where they left off last season with some solid league performances, but their Viaplay Cup run was halted by St Mirren last weekend.

Killie pulled off the result of the second round by knocking out holders Celtic, having also beaten Rangers in their league opener.

Results in fixtures like Sunday's could prove crucial to both sides' hopes of finishing in the top six come May.

There's also history of drama between these two. Last term, 10-man Kilmarnock fought back from two goals down in December to salvage an incredible 2-2 draw, and Callum Slattery's sumptuous free-kick earned Well a last-gasp point at Rugby Park.

More of that please, chaps...

Player to watch - Kyle Turner

Kyle Turner has made a seamless transition to the top flight with Ross County and is bidding for a third successive scoring appearance.

The midfielder may have feared missing out on the Premiership this term after being part of the Partick Thistle side dramatically beaten by County in the play-off final.

But now he has Rangers in his sights as Malky Mackay's side aim to build on victories over St Johnstone and Airdrieonians.

Manager watch - Lee Johnson

Hibs' season has gone from crisis to triumph and back to crisis. The highs of European wins over Inter d'Escales and Luzern have been counterpunched by a first-leg loss to Inter, opening Premiership defeats by St Mirren and Motherwell and a brutal 5-0 midweek loss to Aston Villa in the Conference League play-off first leg.

Progress to the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals was secured last weekend, but only after a hard-fought win over second-tier Raith Rovers.

With Hibs' European campaign all but over, another league loss would intensify pressure on Lee Johnson.

"It hurts me more than anybody, it hurts the players but we have an honest appraisal that is often emotive," said the Easter Road manager on Friday.

"As a manager you need to be as controlled as as you possibly can in that environment and as a player you need to deal with it and learn your lessons as quickly as possible after a game like that.

"You will be judged no matter what. This is football and we are being judged all the time. Internally we have to be honest with ourselves."