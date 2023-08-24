Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Nathan Holland has scored two goals in his 37 appearances for MK Dons

Forest Green Rovers have signed midfielder Nathan Holland for an undisclosed fee from MK Dons.

The 25-year-old has made 37 appearances for the League Two side since joining them last summer.

He began his career in Everton's academy before joining West Ham's youth team in 2017.

He played four times for the Hammers and has also spent time on loan at Oxford United.

Holland said: "I'm a direct player, I like to take risks on the ball and hopefully I'll get lots of goals and assists."

Rovers boss David Horseman added: "Nathan is a good one for us because he's very talented and can create chances out of nothing.

"He's got lots of potential and I think he's somebody who can win us games."

