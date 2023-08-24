Close menu

Deivid Washington: Chelsea sign Brazilian teenager from Santos for £17.2m

Deivid Washington
Deivid Washington only made his senior debut for Santos in April 2023

Chelsea have completed the signing of Brazilian forward Deivid Washington from Santos for a fee in the region of 20m euros (£17.2m).

Washington, 18, has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge with the option of a further year.

He is Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino's ninth signing of the summer transfer window.

"I'm very happy to be joining a huge team like Chelsea," Washington told the club's website.

"I can't wait to make my debut here at such a big club, and provide lots of goals and assists."

Washington began his career with Gremio before he joined Santos in 2016.

His goalscoring in the youth ranks at Santos saw the youngster force his way into the first-team setup at the Brazilian club this year.

The versatile forward subsequently made a total of 16 senior appearances for Santos in all competitions and scored two goals before he made the move to Stamford Bridge.

He is the second player from Santos to join Chelsea this summer following the arrival of 18-year-old winger Angelo last month.

Caicedo 'ready' to make first start

Pochettino said Moises Caicedo is "ready" to start his first match for Chelsea since his £100m move to the club from Brighton.

Chelsea face Luton on Friday night in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Caicedo made his debut in Chelsea's 3-1 loss at West Ham on Sunday and gave away a penalty in a disappointing first outing.

Romeo Lavia, who joined the club for £58m from Southampton, will not be part of the squad for the visit of the newly-promoted side.

"Moises is ready to start. Lavia no. He is still, after they assessed him, he needs a few weeks to be ready to be involved with the team" Pochettino said.

"He is reconditioning now and working to try to catch the team and the team-mates. For Romeo we need to wait a few weeks until he is involved with the team."

Chelsea are winless after their first two Premier League games - a 1-1 draw with Liverpool in their season opener followed by the defeat to the Hammers.

The Blues created a number of chances against David Moyes' side but, despite their dominance in the first half, were not able to take them.

Chelsea's struggles in front of goal have come under scrutiny again after they only managed to find the net 38 times in the Premier League last season.

Pochettino's problem is compounded by the loss of £52m signing Christopher Nkunku to a knee injury which will keep him out until the end of the year.

Carney Chukwuemeka, who scored in the match against West Ham, has also been ruled out for a around six weeks with knee problem of his own.

Chelsea have been linked with a number of strikers and Pochettino said the club may still sign another attacking player as they continue to heavily invest in their squad.

"We are assessing the squad and all that happens. It is easy to say that we need an offensive player, but we have offensive players but they need to recover," added the Argentine.

"We need to wait with Armando [Broja]. Sometimes you are close and the last step is always difficult. He is training well and we have hope for him also.

"If now we bring in some player that is not fit or needs to adapt to the Premier League then maybe you are going to spend the same time that you need to wait for Broja or Nkunku or for Carney.

"Then you are going to create a mess in the squad. We are working really hard to analyse the situation and take the best decision.

"It is a little bit unlucky as maybe we need a little bit of help now. We are trying to find the right profile.

"We don't want to stop the evolution of some young guys that could be involved in the team."

  • Comment posted by Dutchman in Plymouth, today at 16:42

    Money has been ruining football for a while now, but now we have the Saudi's throwing money around like there is no tomorrow. In comes a big American to save the day and splash the cash even though he has absolutely no idea what he's doing

  • Comment posted by alan, today at 16:41

    I think I've got this sorted. I googled NFL, and each club has 53 players, 100 for college teams. Todd thinks there are playing American Football. The agents haven't told him it is "soccer".

  • Comment posted by Keepmenutdaan, today at 16:41

    CFC are launching a book in time for christmas, its based on where's wally

  • Comment posted by charlie, today at 16:41

    I would imagine the Chelsea ‘manager’ is getting exasperated hearing of extra players arriving on a daily basis. How can he possibly be expected to build a solid, functioning and dedicated team of players?.

  • Comment posted by Adam West, today at 16:41

    Another day, another Chelsea signing.
    An abomination of a club and everything that's wrong about the "modern game".

  • Comment posted by Keepmenutdaan, today at 16:40

    The big question is

    who's going to miss out on the 2024 calendar

  • Comment posted by Peter Griffin, today at 16:40

    Have they turned the money cheat mode on?

  • Comment posted by A_Charlatan_I, today at 16:39

    Chelsea in three years will be hilarious. Cannot wait for the big fail....

  • Comment posted by Hebburn Lee, today at 16:38

    Chelsea's squad numbers will soon be like the old-skool Panini stickers for what was then the Scottish First Division - 520a / 520b, 521a / 521b, and so on.

  • Comment posted by petezx9, today at 16:38

    So he says he can't wait to make his debut for 'such a great club'. He'd better get used to waiting then. His debut won't be for Chelsea, they'll just loan him out.

  • Comment posted by RPGDave, today at 16:37

    Chelsea are not just a football club they are roll models to other clubs on how to spend money

    If you give a thumbs down you must not support Chelsea !!

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 16:38

      KingFreddy replied:
      Seeded rolls or Tiger?

  • Comment posted by ted77, today at 16:36

    Gonna cost twice as much to fill a sticker album now owing to the size of the Chelsea squad

  • Comment posted by jennisuk, today at 16:36

    "I'm very happy to be joining a huge team like Chelsea,"

    Presumably he means squad.

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 16:36

    I rubbed shoulders with Todd Boehly the other day and decided to ask for his autograph.

    I now have an eight year contract!!

    • Reply posted by Keepmenutdaan, today at 16:38

      Keepmenutdaan replied:
      Rumour has it Poch is trying to do the same

  • Comment posted by clive, today at 16:35

    😭 but what about FFP?! This is probably the way this message board will go

  • Comment posted by SmallbridgeSmallbridge, today at 16:34

    Chelsea must be stopped.

  • Comment posted by Pete, today at 16:34

    Can you get squad numbers in excess of 99 on the back of shirts

  • Comment posted by ted77, today at 16:33

    Footballing authorities need to look at a couple of areas. Restricting the number of signings a club can make each season to prevent what is happening and protect players from ending up benched/loaned out for years. Also need something like a tax both on transfer fees and player earnings when players move continents to discourage what is happening with Saudi. Such taxes to benefit lower leagues.

  • Comment posted by Brettus, today at 16:32

    Why open up same hys topics resulting in same views and answers(Mu & Chelsea signings) Yet never open up any hys on controversial or meaty topics the bbc likes to push upon it’s readers.

  • Comment posted by MI, today at 16:32

    Just a thought, do Chelsea fans even know their own players now lol.
    As for this, it's another young career stall and potentially ruined.

