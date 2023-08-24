Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Brooke Norton-Cuffy featured 24 times for Coventry last season as the Sky Blues were beaten on penalties in the Championship play-off final

Championship club Millwall have signed Arsenal right-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old, who is yet to make his senior debut for the Premier League side, had loan spells with Rotherham United and Coventry City last season.

He becomes the Lions' sixth signing of the summer transfer window.

"He has exciting attributes that we feel can really strengthen [the] squad," director of football operations Alex Aldridge told the club website. external-link

England Under-20 international Norton-Cuffy featured 21 times for Rotherham last season before making 24 appearances for Coventry as he helped the Sky Blues reach the Championship play-off final.

He has played four times for Arsenal U21s in the EFL Trophy and has also spent time on loan at Lincoln City.

