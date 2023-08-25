Last updated on .From the section European Football

Luis Rubiales has refused to step down as president of the Spanish football federation following his behaviour at Sunday's Women's World Cup final.

He had earlier grabbed his crotch as he celebrated at the final whistle.

"I will not resign, I will not resign," he told an extraordinary general assembly called by the RFEF. "A social assassination is taking place here."

Rubiales apologised for the kiss on Monday before Fifa, world football's governing body, opened disciplinary proceedings against him on Thursday.

He apologised on Friday for grabbing his crotch while celebrating in the VIP area of Stadium Australia, with Queen Letizia of Spain and her 16-year-old daughter stood nearby.

"I'm ready to be vilified to defend my ideals," added Rubiales.

