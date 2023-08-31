Close menu
Premier League
LutonLuton Town20:00West HamWest Ham United
Venue: Kenilworth Road

Luton Town v West Ham United preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Luton Town will again be without the injured trio of Jordan Clark, Gabriel Osho and Dan Potts.

Aside from that, manager Rob Edwards has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

West Ham's new signing Mohammed Kudus is available to make his debut, but fellow arrival Konstantinos Mavropanos is still troubled by a back injury.

Nayef Aguerd is back from suspension, but Tomas Soucek has been ruled out due to concussion protocols after being forced off against Brighton last week.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • This is the first meeting between these sides since March 1994 when Luton won a FA Cup quarter-final replay 3-2 at Kenilworth Road.
  • The Hammers have gone four matches without a win against Luton since beating them in January 1992, in what was the Hatters' last season in the top-flight.

Luton Town

  • Kenilworth Road becomes the 61st different stadium to host a Premier League game.
  • This is Luton's first top-flight home fixture since a 2-0 win against Aston Villa on 25 April 1992.
  • In that 1991-92 season, they lost only four of their 21 home league matches, but were winless in all 21 league away fixtures.
  • The Hatters have lost both of their opening two matches of a league campaign for the first time since 2002-03 in the third tier.
  • They are aiming to avoid becoming only the second team to lose their first three matches of a top-flight season by a margin of three or more goals after West Brom in 1890-91.
  • Promoted teams have lost all seven of the Premier League games this season by an aggregate score of 18-4.

West Ham United

  • This is only the second time this century after the 2021-22 campaign that West Ham have remained unbeaten in all of their opening three matches to a league season.
  • David Moyes' side are aiming to win three consecutive league matches for the first time since January 2022.
  • A victory would see them top the table (having played at least four top-flight games) for the first time since October 1983.
  • They lost their first league match against promoted opposition last season, but won all five of their remaining such fixtures by an aggregate score of 14-1.
  • After failing to score an away goal in the Premier League last season, Jarrod Bowen could become the first Hammers player to score in their first three top-flight away games in a season since the club's all-time top scorer Vic Watson in 1930-31.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 1st September 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City33006159
2West Ham32107347
3Tottenham32106247
4Liverpool32106337
5Arsenal32105327
6Brighton32019546
7Aston Villa32018626
8Man Utd32014406
9Brentford31206335
10Chelsea31115414
11Crystal Palace31112204
12Fulham311135-24
13Newcastle31026423
14Nottm Forest310256-13
15Wolves310225-33
16Bournemouth301226-41
17Sheff Utd300325-30
18Burnley200216-50
19Luton200217-60
20Everton300306-60
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport