TEAM NEWS
Luton Town will again be without the injured trio of Jordan Clark, Gabriel Osho and Dan Potts.
Aside from that, manager Rob Edwards has a fully-fit squad to choose from.
West Ham's new signing Mohammed Kudus is available to make his debut, but fellow arrival Konstantinos Mavropanos is still troubled by a back injury.
Nayef Aguerd is back from suspension, but Tomas Soucek has been ruled out due to concussion protocols after being forced off against Brighton last week.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- This is the first meeting between these sides since March 1994 when Luton won a FA Cup quarter-final replay 3-2 at Kenilworth Road.
- The Hammers have gone four matches without a win against Luton since beating them in January 1992, in what was the Hatters' last season in the top-flight.
Luton Town
- Kenilworth Road becomes the 61st different stadium to host a Premier League game.
- This is Luton's first top-flight home fixture since a 2-0 win against Aston Villa on 25 April 1992.
- In that 1991-92 season, they lost only four of their 21 home league matches, but were winless in all 21 league away fixtures.
- The Hatters have lost both of their opening two matches of a league campaign for the first time since 2002-03 in the third tier.
- They are aiming to avoid becoming only the second team to lose their first three matches of a top-flight season by a margin of three or more goals after West Brom in 1890-91.
- Promoted teams have lost all seven of the Premier League games this season by an aggregate score of 18-4.
West Ham United
- This is only the second time this century after the 2021-22 campaign that West Ham have remained unbeaten in all of their opening three matches to a league season.
- David Moyes' side are aiming to win three consecutive league matches for the first time since January 2022.
- A victory would see them top the table (having played at least four top-flight games) for the first time since October 1983.
- They lost their first league match against promoted opposition last season, but won all five of their remaining such fixtures by an aggregate score of 14-1.
- After failing to score an away goal in the Premier League last season, Jarrod Bowen could become the first Hammers player to score in their first three top-flight away games in a season since the club's all-time top scorer Vic Watson in 1930-31.