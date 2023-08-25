Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Luton signed John McAtee from Grimsby in August 2022 but he is yet to make a full appearance

Luton Town have loaned forward John McAtee to League One side Barnsley for the remainder of the season.

The 24-year-old joins Neill Collins' side following his parent club's promotion to the Premier League.

He spent last season back on loan at former club Grimsby Town, scoring four goals in 31 games and helping them reach the last eight of the FA Cup.

He had joined Luton from Grimsby in August 2022 following spells at Shrewsbury and Scunthorpe.

Namesake father John played rugby league for St Helens, as did other members of his extended family, while he and brother James - who is with Manchester City - opted for football.

Barnsley are currently 15th in the third tier after four games.

