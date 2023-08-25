Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

The Republic of Ireland will face New Zealand in a friendly at Aviva Stadium on 21 November.

The match will be played three days after the team face the Netherlands in Amsterdam in their final Euro 2024 qualifier.

The sides last met in 2019, when the Republic were 3-1 winners against the Kiwis in Dublin.

New Zealand sit 103rd in the Fifa world rankings, 50 places behind the Republic of Ireland.

The Republic squad to face France and the Netherlands in September is set to be announced next week.

Stephen Kenny's side will face the French at the Parc des Princes on Thursday, 7 September, before hosting the Dutch at the Aviva three days later.

The Irish have won one and lost two of their opening three fixtures in Euro 2024 qualifying group B.