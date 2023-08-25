Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Jeando Fuchs began his career at French club Sochaux and has also played in Spain, Israel and Scotland

Peterborough United midfielder Jeando Fuchs will be out until December following surgery on a thigh injury.

The Cameroon international was sent on as a 70th-minute substitute against Charlton on 12 August, but had to be replaced himself 16 minutes later.

Fuchs, 25, has made 53 appearances for Posh since joining them from Dundee United in January 2022.

"He's had to have an operation, which he had Tuesday morning," boss Darren Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"On Monday he had an appointment with a specialist and it was going to go one of two ways, either an operation - which we'd booked in advance - or an injection, which would have been a lesser time [out].

"Unfortunately, the decision was operation. He'll be out until December, so it's a blow for us because he was doing very well."

Peterborough made the League One play-offs last season and have started the new campaign well, winning three of their four games to lie third in the early-season table.

They also have an injury concern about goalkeeper Will Blackmore, who agreed a new three-year contract last month, but has only made the bench so far this season.

He has a hip problem and is to see a consultant on Tuesday.