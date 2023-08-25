Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Owen Bevan, a Wales youth international, will train with his new Cheltenham team-mates before Saturday's visit of Northampton

League One side Cheltenham Town have signed Bournemouth defender Owen Bevan on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old captains the Cherries' development squad and made his senior debut in the Carabao Cup last season.

He made his Premier League debut as a substitute in their 9-0 defeat at Liverpool in August 2022, before going on loan to National League side Yeovil Town for the remainder of 2022-23.

"I'm buzzing really," Bevan told the club website. external-link

"I think it's a big step in my career coming up to League One, it's exactly what I need and I'm looking forward to the challenge.

"For me most importantly, it's always defend first. I like to be aggressive, on the front foot but I like to play a bit too, nice and composed."

The Wales youth international is the Robins' ninth summer signing.

"He's a good and solid all-round defender with good attributes in all aspects of the game," head of recruitment Russell Milton said.

"It's been a little while coming but we're happy to finally get the deal done and we're looking forward to having him here at Cheltenham."