Sweden have climbed two places to go top of Fifa's women's world rankings for the first time, replacing the United States in the number one spot.

It is the first time the US have not been ranked as the world's best women's national team since June 2017.

The US are now third while Spain have climbed four places to second after claiming their maiden Women's World Cup win earlier this month.

Runners-up and European champions England remain in fourth place.

Sweden beat the US on penalties in the last 16 but were knocked out in the semi-finals as they lost 2-1 to Spain.

Peter Gerhardsson's side then beat joint hosts Australia 2-0 in the third-place play-off.

The Matildas have slipped one place to 11th and are replaced in the top 10 by quarter-finalists Japan, who have climbed three places to eighth.

Germany, who the US replaced in top spot in June 2017, were ranked second going into the World Cup but have dropped to sixth after the two-time winners failed to get past the group stage for the first time.