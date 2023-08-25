Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has scored one goal in two Premier League games so far this season

Mohamed Salah will stay at Liverpool despite fresh speculation linking him with a move to the Saudi Pro League, says manager Jurgen Klopp.

Al-Ittihad are reported to be interested external-link in the Egypt forward, 31, who joined the Reds from Roma in 2017.

Speaking before Liverpool's Premier League game with Newcastle on Sunday, Klopp said Salah is "100% committed" to the club.

"There is nothing to talk about, he is a Liverpool player," said Klopp.

"He is essential and will be. There is nothing there. My life philosophy [is] I think about a problem when I have it."

It is believed Liverpool do not want to sell a player who only signed a new three-year deal last summer and with the transfer window closing on 1 September.

Salah's agent has also previously played down talk of a move to Saudi Arabia.

"Mohamed remains committed to Liverpool," said Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa in a social media post on 7 August. external-link

"If we considered leaving Liverpool this year, we wouldn't have renewed the contract last summer."

Salah has started both of Liverpool's games this season, although he showed frustration at being substituted in the draw at Chelsea before knocking in the rebound from his saved penalty in the win against Bournemouth.

He has scored 187 goals in 307 games for Liverpool and has won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup during his time at Anfield.

'Konate a doubt for Newcastle'

Klopp says Ibrahima Konate is a doubt for the trip to Newcastle after picking up a muscle injury, but fellow defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and midfielder Curtis Jones are fit.

The Liverpool boss also described his relief at Alexis Mac Allister's red card being overturned after the Argentina midfielder was sent off in the 3-1 win over Bournemouth last week.

"Very good news on Alexis Mac Allister, massive [relief]," said Klopp.

"I was pretty sure it wasn't a red card, but that does not mean our people were going to be successful.

"The picture was pretty clear it should not have been a red card, harsh tackles should always be punished but it was not a harsh tackle in a situation, it was fast."

Klopp praised the job Eddie Howe has done at Newcastle since taking over in 2021. Last season the club finished fourth to secure Champions League football for the first time in 20 years.

"Incredibly strong team, it's super development under Eddie Howe and smart business," said Klopp.

"[New signings] Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes are really good business; they have a super intense style and massive atmosphere there so this is a tough one for sure."