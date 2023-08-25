Newport County have won two from four League Two fixtures so far this season

Newport County manager Graham Coughlan wants two more new signings before the transfer window closes.

Coughlan has been searching for a striker but is also seeking a defender after confirming Kyle Jameson will be sidelined for three months.

Jameson does not need surgery but his absence means Coughlan needs to draft in cover for that area before the Friday, 1 September deadline.

"I would like to do something," the Newport boss said.

"I would like to bring in one or two fresh faces to freshen the group up, to add competition and to help us through a relentless spell of fixtures between now and January.

"If that is one - brilliant, if that is two I would be over the moon."

Jameson suffered a hip flexor injury during the 4-2 defeat at Crewe on 15 August.

Coughlan said: "He has no need for surgery so we are looking at a 12-week recovery period for Kyle. Hopefully, touch wood, he will come back a little bit sooner, so the news is better that it might have been, but is still not great."

Meanwhile, last season's top scorer Omar Bogle and defender Declan Drysdale are making quicker than expected recoveries from their injuries. Coughlan expects striker Bogle to be in contention in the next seven to 10 days.

Newport will look to build on last weekend's eye-catching 3-0 victory at Forest Green Rovers as they take on Sutton United at Rodney Parade on Saturday ahead of Tuesday night's Carabao Cup clash with Premier League side Brentford.

Having played two clubs relegated from League One already this season - as well as third-tier outfit Charlton in the Carabao Cup - Coughlan believes Sutton will provide a different type of test.

"I am expecting a much different encounter this Saturday, probably a welcome to League Two encounter, probably a little bit of roll your sleeves up, put your tin helmets on and battle," he said.