Connor Mahoney had permanent spells with Accrington Stanley, Blackburn Rovers, Bournemouth and Millwall before joining Huddersfield

League Two club Gillingham have signed Huddersfield Town winger Connor Mahoney on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has only made 10 appearances for the Terriers since joining the Championship club in July last year.

Before that he spent three years with Millwall, where he briefly played under Gills boss Neil Harris.

Mahoney scored five goals in 68 outings for the Lions and becomes Gillingham's eighth signing of the summer.

He could make his debut for the Kent club when the League Two leaders host Colchester United on Saturday (15:00 BST).

