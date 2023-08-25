Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Ryan Woods has scored four goals in 365 league appearances over the course of his career

League One club Bristol Rovers have signed Hull City midfielder Ryan Woods on loan until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old featured 27 times for the Tigers last season after joining from Birmingham City.

He has previously had stints with Shrewsbury Town, Brentford and Stoke and has spent time on loan at Millwall.

"Ryan is another player who adds both quality and experience to our group," Pirates boss Joey Barton told the club website. external-link

"I'm sure he will be a great addition creating more competition for places."

