Winger Wouter Burger scored six times in his 86 appearances in two seasons in Switzerland with Basel

Stoke City have made their 14th signing of the summer transfer window by bringing in FC Basel winger Wouter Burger for an undisclosed fee.

After two seasons in Switzerland, the 22-year-old former Netherlands Under-21 international has moved to the Potteries on a four-year contract.

"We see Wouter as a key asset," said Stoke technical director Ricky Martin.

"We believe his acquisition is a great coup. With his age and profile, he is ready to have a positive influence."

Burger follows the arrival of defender Enda Stevens, Bournemouth midfielder Ben Pearson and keeper Mark Travers, Coventry defender Michael Rose, Preston midfielder Daniel Johnson, Portuguese striker Andre Vidigal, Wolves duo Ki-Jana Hoever and Chiquinho, strikers Wesley from Aston Villa and Ryan Mmaee from Ferencvaros - and this week's double signing of Sampdoria forward Mehdi Leris and Serbian winger Nikola Jojic.

Stoke have made a decent start to the new Championship season under Alex Neil, picking up seven points from their first four games, as well as beating West Bromwich Albion to reach the second round of the EFL Cup, in which they host Rotherham United next Tuesday night.

Their next league test is Saturday's date in South London against former Potters boss Gary Rowett's Millwall.

