Ryan Fraser has won 26 international caps for Scotland

Championship side Southampton have signed winger Ryan Fraser from Premier League Newcastle on season-long loan.

The 29-year-old made eight appearances for the Magpies last season but boasts a wealth of top-tier experience with both them and AFC Bournemouth.

"He has great pace, but also plays with intelligence so he will fit into our system very well," director of football Jason Wilcox told the club website. external-link

"He also knows what it takes to win promotion from the Championship."

Fraser has scored 18 goals in 173 Premier League games, with a further eight goals in 76 Championship outings across his time with Newcastle and Bournemouth and a loan stint at Ipswich Town.

He becomes Southampton's fifth signing of the summer transfer window.

