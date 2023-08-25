Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho is not getting distracted by the club's impressive undefeated league run

Portsmouth can set a new undefeated club record with a win or draw against Stevenage in League One on Saturday.

Pompey have already equalled their previous record of 15 league games without a loss.

But boss John Mousinho is not letting the opportunity of entering the team's history books distract him from their visit to Lamex Stadium.

"It [the streak] doesn't matter in a lot of ways because it's just another game," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"I think there are a lot of positives we can take from this unbeaten run.

"But ultimately we want to convert a lot of our recent draws into wins.

"At the back end of last year it was seven out of 11 games that we drew when we really needed to win some of those games.

"I am pretty satisfied with our start to the 2023-24 season but I think at least one of our early draws could have been a win.

"So we need to start flipping a few of those, but I think overall it shows we are solid and hard to beat."

Portsmouth, who are currently 6th in League One with two wins and two draws, travel to fifth-placed Stevenage, who are coming off a surprise loss to Reading.

Mousinho believes his side are in for tough outing: "Steve Evans' side know what they are doing and they are very well drilled and well organised.

"They are going to be very very tough, but it's about us going there and imposing our own game on them and doing those things that give us success.

"As always the focus of Saturday's game will be to play for the win."