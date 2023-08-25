Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Ianis Hagi and Glen Kamara helped Rangers win the Scottish Premiership in season 2020-21

Scottish Premiership: Ross County v Rangers Venue: Victoria Park, Dingwall Date: Saturday, 26 August Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

Rangers are "close" to player exits, manager Michael Beale says, with a week of the transfer window left.

Glen Kamara, 27, is a reported target of Leeds United, while fellow midfielder Ianis Hagi, 24, has also been linked with a move.

Beale has not ruled out Hagi staying and indicated signing a defender was "a possibility".

"It's going to be a long week," Beale commented before Saturday's trip to Ross County.

"We're close to a couple maybe going out the way. We may respond, depending if anything comes out of the ordinary.

"Glen's the one that's closest. We had an honest conversation when I first came back into the club [in December] about Glen's future and where he saw it.

"Ten out of the first 11 games I was here, he started. In that time, we signed Todd Cantwell and Nico Raskin, but they came in after not playing for a long period of time. They got in the team and did really, really well.

"So there's been no fall out or anything. We were expecting Glen to move this summer - it was his wish as well. There's no issues with that. He has to obviously find the right club, it has to be the right valuation for everyone, because we would be losing a very good player.

"When you're very honest on the player's side that he sees his future elsewhere then, as a coach, you have to move in a different direction. I wasn't in the mood for persuading anyone to play for Rangers.

"Glen's been an excellent signing over the time he's been here. If nothing moves this week then Glen knows he's here until January - then it's a different playing field altogether."

Hagi has struggled for game time since returning midway through last season following a year-long knee injury absence.

"There's been a lot of hot air around Ianis, obviously in the last week or so," Beale explained. "We're very loaded in the positions that he plays and he wants to know if he's going to be a main starter.

"He's trained really well and, when he's played or when he's had an opportunity to, I think he's done well.

"But the last few weeks, in those positions, I think people have done well. It was a logical conversation that seems to have got out of the building in terms of playing time and guarantees around it. So we'll see.

"It's got to be right for Ianis and certainly not dismissing Ianis being inside and being an important player either."

Asked about defensive reinforcements, Beale said: "It's a possibility, it's not a definite."