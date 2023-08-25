Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp want the Saudi deadline to fall in line with Europe

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta have called for the Saudi Pro League to move its transfer deadline to match up with Europe's major leagues.

The deadline in most of Europe this year is 1 September, but Saudi clubs can buy players until 20 September.

Teams from the Premier League would have to wait until January to replace anyone who left between those dates.

"It is a competitor now, I think we have to change that," Arteta said.

Deadlines differ from country to country across the world, but this is one of the first times a league outside of Europe has been able to attract top players.

Saudi clubs have signed a host of big-name footballers this summer, including Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema from Real Madrid, the world's most expensive player in Neymar from Paris St-Germain, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and Wolves skipper Ruben Neves.

Al-Ittihad are reported to be interested in Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Klopp said: "In the past with Russia, long ago thankfully, they had a different transfer window and could still come [after the Premier League deadline].

"It's new, it's challenging for everybody and we have to learn to deal with it. But the authorities should make clear that if you want to be part of the system, do your business at the same time as the others at least."

There has been reported Saudi interest in Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes and midfielder Thomas Partey.

Arteta said he could not rule out Arsenal selling players after the deadline.

"The principle would be that [they would not] but I cannot make the decision for the club," Arteta said.

"It would be on the table like with any offer and you have to look at it. The only thing I'm saying is it's not ideal because they are a competitor."