Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Aberdeen's return match against Hacken in the Europa League play-off round will be televised on BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer.

The tie is level at 2-2 following Thursday's first leg in Sweden.

The second leg at Pittodrie on Thursday, 31 August kicks off at 19:45 BST, with TV coverage from 19:30.

There will also be live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland Extra and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Whoever prevails from the tie will progress to the group stage, with the loser entering the Europa Conference League group stage.