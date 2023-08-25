Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Striker Sonny Perkins (centre) has made one appearance for Leeds United in the Championship so far this season

League One Oxford United have signed striker Sonny Perkins from Leeds United on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old has made six appearances for the Championship side in both under-21 and senior cup competition last season and scored two goals.

"The way Oxford is set up and want to play is really appealing," he told the club website external-link .

"They have started the season strongly and I can't wait to get started."

Oxford confirms Perkins will be available for their League One match against Charlton Athletic at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday.

"He is a very exciting talent, with the ability to play as a striker or across any of the front positions," said head coach Liam Manning.

"He is clever with the ball and has scored goals at every level."

The young striker is the U's second signing this week. The club also signed left-back Greg Leigh from Championship side Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee.

