Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Joe Gubbins (left) has made five appearances for QPR

Accrington Stanley have signed QPR defender Joe Gubbins on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old has made two appearances for the R's this campaign.

He could make his Stanley debut in Saturday's League Two trip to Salford City.

"I first heard about the move on Tuesday night, and I jumped at it because I want to come up here and show what I can do," Gubbins told the club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.