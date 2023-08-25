Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Harry Chapman made 32 League Two appearances for Bradford City last season

Bradford City have said they "welcome" the Football Association's decision to withdraw a misconduct charge against midfielder Harry Chapman.

In June Chapman, 25, was charged by the FA with breaching betting rules whilst playing for Blackburn Rovers in 2017.

The League Two side said in a statement external-link that "the FA now considers the case to be closed".

Chapman has not featured for Mark Hughes' side since April because of injury.