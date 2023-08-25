Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Ballymena United 0-2 Glentoran

Goals from Junior and Jay Donnelly helped Glentoran beat 10-man Ballymena United 2-0 on Friday night to move within three points of Irish Premiership leaders Linfield.

Ballymena have now lost their opening five games of the league campaign.

Ten-man Dungannon left it late to snatch a point against Coleraine as they scored two goals in injury-time.

Conor McCloskey scored twice as Glenavon came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Loughgall.

Sky Blues continue winless run

Glentoran made it back-to-back league wins with a comfortable victory against Ballymena, who are yet to pick up points under Jim Ervin this season and now prop up the league table.

Warren Feeney's took the lead on the seven minutes when Shay McCartan's corner was nodded on by James Singleton and then by the returning Patrick McClean, who headed the ball into the path of Junior, with his close-range strike finding the back of the net.

Shortly after, the away side could have doubled their advantage when Donnelly latched onto a superb pass by Daire O'Connor and travelled into the box. However, the alert Kym Nelson dispossessed the striker.

Donnelly was in action again when his pass played Marcus Kane through on goal, but the Glentoran captain's resulting strike was off-target.

O'Connor and Shay McCartan also had chances in the first-half, neither of which tested Sean O'Neill.

Early in the second-half, O'Connor's strike took a deflection which O'Neill originally misjudged, but the stopper was able to get down and save the on-target effort.

Things went from bad to worse for Ballymena in the 72nd minute as Sean Graham received his second yellow card of the game after he pulled Donnelly down. The 22-year-old had already been cautioned by Shane Andrews earlier in the game.

The away side doubled their advantage in the 94th minute when a well-timed pass from substitute Niall McGinn was steered home at the back post by Donnelly to make sure of the win.

Spectacular Swifts comeback

Highlights: Swifts injury-time equaliser stuns Bannsiders

Dungannon Swifts once again left it late to come from behind to snatch a dramatic draw at Stangmore Park.

Coleraine appeared to be coasting towards victory thanks to second-half goals from Darren Cole and Davy McDaid, but they were undone by the comeback kings of the league.

First, the on-loan Matthew Lusty blasted home from 12-yards in the 93rd minute, before captain Ethan McGee volleyed home a spectacular equaliser four minutes later.

The game began in dramatic fashion with Swifts defender John Scott sent off by referee Ian McNabb in the 21st minute for two yellow cards.

Coleraine laid sieges to the Dungannon goal and the hosts had goalkeeper Niall Morgan to thank for a string of fine saves.

However, Coleraine eventually broke the deadlock in the 65th minute through Darren Cole on his first start for the club, and looked to have sealed the points when David McDaid bundled home five minutes from full-time.

The Swifts, though, were having none of it as Lusty threw them a lifeline early in added time. The comeback was complete when the skipper scored deep in added time to secure another memorable draw for Rodney McAree's side.

Glenavon get off the mark

Highlights: Glenavon fightback to rescue 2-2 draw at Loughgall

The spoils were shared in an entertaining encounter at Lakeview Park, as Glenavon registered their first point of the season to move off the bottom of the table.

First-half goals from Tiernan Kelly and Andrew Hoey put the home side ahead 2-0 at the break, but Glenavon substitute Conor McCloskey scored a brace in the second-half to snatch a point for the visitors.

Loughgall took the lead on 17 minutes when Kelly fired hard and low into the bottom left corner from a Pablo Andrade free-kick from the right wing.

Just after the half-hour mark, Hoey doubled their lead as he found himself unmarked at the back post and headed the ball past Brown from a pin-point cross from from loan signing Jay Boyd.

Glenavon got themselves back into the game on 59 minutes when McCloskey's curling free-kick from the left wing looped over Turker and into the top right corner.

On 65 minutes McCloskey scored his second of the night, tapping the ball home at the back post after a Peter Campbell shot was only partially cleared by the Loughgall defence.

Loughgall almost regained the lead minutes later, when substitute Benjamins Magee curling shot from the left wing rattled off the top of the crossbar and went behind for a goal-kick.

The point for Glenavon brings to an end a losing run of four league games.