Cristiano Ronaldo has scored three hat-tricks for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as Al-Nassr picked up their first Saudi Pro League win of the season by beating Al Fateh 5-0.

Former Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane opened the scoring for Al-Nassr in the 28th minute with Ronaldo providing the assist.

Ronaldo then scored twice before Mane got his double.

The Portuguese made it five with his third goal deep in stoppage time, after a pass from Nawaf Boushal.

It was the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward's third hat-trick for the club.

Al-Nassr are 10th in the 18-team league after three games.