Spanish La Liga
Celta VigoCelta Vigo0Real MadridReal Madrid1

Celta Vigo 0-1 Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham scores late winner

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments41

Bellingham head in Real Madrid's winner
Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for £88.5m this summer

England midfielder Jude Bellingham scored an 81st-minute winner to help Real Madrid ease past Celta Vigo and maintain their 100% start in La Liga.

Bellingham headed in Joselu's flick-on to register his fourth league goal in just his third appearance.

Celta might have had an early lead but the video assistant referee (VAR) ruled out Jorgen Strand Larsen's strike.

Their keeper Ivan Villar then saved Rodrygo's second-half penalty having brought the forward down in the area.

Madrid were far from their best in a frantic match and were fortunate Larsen was adjudged to have fouled visiting keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the build-up to his third-minute finish.

In the closing stages though they upped the pressure, with former Borussia Dortmund star Bellingham's header into the far corner the difference at Estadio Municipal de Balaidos.

The one blot for the visitors was an injury for forward Vinicius Junior, who limped off with what appeared to be a hamstring strain in the 18th minute.

Line-ups

Celta Vigo

Formation 5-3-2

  • 13Villar
  • 3Mingueza
  • 15Aidoo
  • 2Starfelt
  • 4Núñez
  • 11CerviSubstituted forSánchezat 45+2'minutes
  • 8Beltrán
  • 14de la TorreSubstituted forRodríguezat 81'minutes
  • 17Bamba
  • 18Strand LarsenSubstituted forTapiaat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10Iago AspasBooked at 67mins

Substitutes

  • 1Marchesín
  • 5Tapia
  • 6Dotor
  • 19Swedberg
  • 20Vázquez
  • 23Sánchez
  • 26García
  • 28Domínguez
  • 29Rodríguez
  • 30Sotelo

Real Madrid

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 25Arrizabalaga Revuelta
  • 2Carvajal Ramos
  • 22RüdigerBooked at 90mins
  • 4Alaba
  • 20García TorresSubstituted forNachoat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 18TchouaméniSubstituted forModricat 62'minutes
  • 15Valverde
  • 12CamavingaSubstituted forKroosat 62'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 5Bellingham
  • 7Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forJoseluat 18'minutes
  • 11Rodrygo

Substitutes

  • 6Nacho
  • 8Kroos
  • 10Modric
  • 13Lunin
  • 14Joselu
  • 16Odriozola
  • 17Vázquez
  • 21Díaz
  • 26Piñeiro
  • 32Paz
Referee:
Isidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos
Attendance:
23,057

Match Stats

Home TeamCelta VigoAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home19
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Celta Vigo 0, Real Madrid 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Celta Vigo 0, Real Madrid 1.

  3. Booking

    Nacho (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

  5. Post update

    Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Miguel Rodríguez (Celta Vigo).

  8. Booking

    Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo).

  11. Booking

    Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid).

  13. Post update

    Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  15. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Joselu (Real Madrid).

  16. Post update

    Joselu (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Unai Núñez (Celta Vigo).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid).

  19. Post update

    Jonathan Bamba (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Joseph Aidoo.

  • Comment posted by Fluke, today at 00:44

    Not bad from the youngster, looks like he'll end up being a goodun. But we'll see how he handles an away game in the rain when the weather turns nasty.. oh wait.. Spain.

  • Comment posted by modharry, today at 00:36

    A God already at RM.

  • Comment posted by makem, today at 00:33

    Jobe will be a better player than Jude

  • Comment posted by airforcedad, today at 00:31

    I don't think not being at your best and only scoring one goal to nil qualifies as "Real Madrid ease past Celta Vigo". More like squeeze past! The authors of these reports just use generic footballing soundbites without thinking if they're actually appropriate.

  • Comment posted by Seymour 80085, today at 00:30

    Bellingham king of Spain

  • Comment posted by fatboyslim, today at 00:21

    He'll have vertually repaid his entire transfer fee by the end of the season if he keeps this form up.

  • Comment posted by duke411, today at 00:19

    He’ll end up a striker like the man the legend the myth himself His Imperial Majesty Sir Cristiano Ronaldo

  • Comment posted by AndrewG23, today at 00:17

    Just because Jude Bellingham scored. You have to open up the HYS comment section. I mean really BBC??

    • Reply posted by willgills, today at 00:21

      willgills replied:
      You could just ignore the HYS and move on with your life 🤙🏼

  • Comment posted by PhilMitchell, today at 00:17

    Tells you all you need to know about the German and Spanish leagues when a kid from Birmingham City is tearing up these farmer's leagues lol. Fact is he would've struggled in the Prem but is made to look world class in vastly inferior leagues.

  • Comment posted by AGNorfolk_23, today at 00:16

    Real Madrid loves Jude Bellingham.

  • Comment posted by Accutest Solutions Ltd, today at 00:16

    An inferior league to the Premiership by some way. I wish he had come here to really challenge himself, but he is young enough to still make that happen, but with what is happening with Saudi Arabia, God knows what will happen with football moving forward. Money is definitely the root of all evil!

  • Comment posted by Yoshimi, today at 00:16

    Great start for Bellingham in Spain

  • Comment posted by Alba, today at 00:15

    Bit of willy waving this article. A Real Madrid player scored a goal.

  • Comment posted by BeRealfun, today at 00:13

    Bellingham grace again

    Hala Madrid 🤍

  • Comment posted by Holly, today at 00:09

    Love seeing English players prove themselves abroad! Well done to the young man. Hopefully bodes well for England international team too! Midfield of Rice and Bellingham headed by foden sounds decent to me

  • Comment posted by thefidiot, today at 00:08

    yeah he seems like a decent prospect

  • Comment posted by PhilMitchell, today at 00:03

    The Spanish League is about as entertaining as the Scottish farmers league. No one cares!

    • Reply posted by thefidiot, today at 00:06

      thefidiot replied:
      go to bed then

  • Comment posted by Richard, at 23:58 25 Aug

    Starting to look like a great buy for Real Madrid and a great move for Jude. Good luck to the lad.

  • Comment posted by PhilMitchell, at 23:57 25 Aug

    Any half decent player can score goals in the Spanish farmer's league. Jude Bellingham is going to be a lesser player now he's playing against Spanish farmer's. This is why in the long run Declan Rice is going to be much better because he's actually playing against quality in the Prem. A shame Bellingham has ruined his career.

    • Reply posted by Mr_Zurkon, today at 00:02

      Mr_Zurkon replied:
      Joker. Rice isn't fit to lace Bellingham's boots.

  • Comment posted by Dioufy112, at 23:52 25 Aug

    Rolls Royce of a player

    • Reply posted by thefidiot, today at 00:07

      thefidiot replied:
      yeah he's great. but that phrase "Rolls-Royce of a player" is somehow nauseating af.

