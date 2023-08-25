Match ends, Celta Vigo 0, Real Madrid 1.
England midfielder Jude Bellingham scored an 81st-minute winner to help Real Madrid ease past Celta Vigo and maintain their 100% start in La Liga.
Bellingham headed in Joselu's flick-on to register his fourth league goal in just his third appearance.
Celta might have had an early lead but the video assistant referee (VAR) ruled out Jorgen Strand Larsen's strike.
Their keeper Ivan Villar then saved Rodrygo's second-half penalty having brought the forward down in the area.
Madrid were far from their best in a frantic match and were fortunate Larsen was adjudged to have fouled visiting keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the build-up to his third-minute finish.
In the closing stages though they upped the pressure, with former Borussia Dortmund star Bellingham's header into the far corner the difference at Estadio Municipal de Balaidos.
The one blot for the visitors was an injury for forward Vinicius Junior, who limped off with what appeared to be a hamstring strain in the 18th minute.
Line-ups
Celta Vigo
Formation 5-3-2
- 13Villar
- 3Mingueza
- 15Aidoo
- 2Starfelt
- 4Núñez
- 11CerviSubstituted forSánchezat 45+2'minutes
- 8Beltrán
- 14de la TorreSubstituted forRodríguezat 81'minutes
- 17Bamba
- 18Strand LarsenSubstituted forTapiaat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10Iago AspasBooked at 67mins
Substitutes
- 1Marchesín
- 5Tapia
- 6Dotor
- 19Swedberg
- 20Vázquez
- 23Sánchez
- 26García
- 28Domínguez
- 29Rodríguez
- 30Sotelo
Real Madrid
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 25Arrizabalaga Revuelta
- 2Carvajal Ramos
- 22RüdigerBooked at 90mins
- 4Alaba
- 20García TorresSubstituted forNachoat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 18TchouaméniSubstituted forModricat 62'minutes
- 15Valverde
- 12CamavingaSubstituted forKroosat 62'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 5Bellingham
- 7Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forJoseluat 18'minutes
- 11Rodrygo
Substitutes
- 6Nacho
- 8Kroos
- 10Modric
- 13Lunin
- 14Joselu
- 16Odriozola
- 17Vázquez
- 21Díaz
- 26Piñeiro
- 32Paz
- Referee:
- Isidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos
- Attendance:
- 23,057
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celta Vigo 0, Real Madrid 1.
Booking
Nacho (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Post update
Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Miguel Rodríguez (Celta Vigo).
Booking
Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo).
Booking
Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid).
Post update
Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Joselu (Real Madrid).
Post update
Joselu (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Unai Núñez (Celta Vigo).
Post update
Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid).
Post update
Jonathan Bamba (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Joseph Aidoo.
Hala Madrid 🤍