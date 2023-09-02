Close menu
IpswichIpswich Town15:00CardiffCardiff City
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Cardiff City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester440073412
2Birmingham532073411
3Norwich4310136710
4Preston431063310
5Southampton53111011-110
6Ipswich43018539
7Bristol City52215508
8Sunderland52128537
9West Brom42119727
10Hull42118627
11Blackburn42116517
12Millwall521245-17
13Stoke42025416
14Coventry41215325
15Leeds41217705
16Watford41124224
17Plymouth41125504
18Cardiff411267-14
19QPR410338-53
20Swansea502369-32
21Rotherham4013510-51
22Middlesbrough401339-61
23Huddersfield401329-71
24Sheff Wed400449-50
View full Championship table

