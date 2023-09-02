Coventry City v Watford

CoventryCoventry City15:00WatfordWatford
Match report will appear here
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leicester
|4
|4
|0
|0
|7
|3
|4
|12
|2
|Birmingham
|5
|3
|2
|0
|7
|3
|4
|11
|3
|Norwich
|4
|3
|1
|0
|13
|6
|7
|10
|4
|Preston
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|3
|3
|10
|5
|Southampton
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|11
|-1
|10
|6
|Ipswich
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|5
|3
|9
|7
|Bristol City
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|5
|0
|8
|8
|Sunderland
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|5
|3
|7
|9
|West Brom
|4
|2
|1
|1
|9
|7
|2
|7
|10
|Hull
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|6
|2
|7
|11
|Blackburn
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|5
|1
|7
|12
|Millwall
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|7
|13
|Stoke
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|4
|1
|6
|14
|Coventry
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|3
|2
|5
|15
|Leeds
|4
|1
|2
|1
|7
|7
|0
|5
|16
|Watford
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|2
|2
|4
|17
|Plymouth
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|5
|0
|4
|18
|Cardiff
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|4
|19
|QPR
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|8
|-5
|3
|20
|Swansea
|5
|0
|2
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|2
|21
|Rotherham
|4
|0
|1
|3
|5
|10
|-5
|1
|22
|Middlesbrough
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|9
|-6
|1
|23
|Huddersfield
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|9
|-7
|1
|24
|Sheff Wed
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|9
|-5
|0
