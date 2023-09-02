Sunderland v Southampton

SunderlandSunderland12:30SouthamptonSouthampton
Line-ups
Sunderland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Patterson
- 32Hume
- 5Ballard
- 13O'Nien
- 3Cirkin
- 24Neil
- 39Ekwah
- 17Ba
- 46Dack
- 20Clarke
- 7Bellingham
Substitutes
- 2Huggins
- 9Silva Semedo
- 18Taylor
- 19Bennette
- 21Pritchard
- 23Seelt
- 25Triantis
- 30Bishop
- 31Rigg
Southampton
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Bazunu
- 2Walker-Peters
- 35Bednarek
- 6Holgate
- 3Manning
- 16Smallbone
- 4Downes
- 17S Armstrong
- 18Mara
- 9A Armstrong
- 23Edozie
Substitutes
- 1McCarthy
- 7Aribo
- 10Adams
- 14Bree
- 21Harwood-Bellis
- 22Alcaraz
- 24Charles
- 26Fraser
- 27Amo-Ameyaw
- Referee:
- David Coote
Match report will appear here.