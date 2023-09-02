Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday

LeedsLeeds United15:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
Line-ups
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 2Ayling
- 14Rodon
- 21Struijk
- 17Shackleton
- 22Gray
- 4Ampadu
- 29Gnonto
- 24Rutter
- 10Summerville
- 7Piroe
Substitutes
- 5Cresswell
- 8Kamara
- 18Gyabi
- 27Poveda
- 28Darlow
- 30Gelhardt
- 33Hjelde
- 39Spence
- 49Joseph
Sheff Wed
Formation 5-4-1
- 36Vásquez
- 13Paterson
- 23Famewo
- 5Diaby
- 17Bernard
- 15Delgado
- 11Windass
- 8Byers
- 10Bannan
- 9Gregory
- 24Smith
Substitutes
- 1Dawson
- 2Palmer
- 4Vaulks
- 6Iorfa
- 14Valentín
- 19Bakinson
- 20Ihiekwe
- 27Fletcher
- 45Musaba
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
Match report will appear here