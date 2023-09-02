Close menu
Championship
LeedsLeeds United15:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
Venue: Elland Road, England

Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 2Ayling
  • 14Rodon
  • 21Struijk
  • 17Shackleton
  • 22Gray
  • 4Ampadu
  • 29Gnonto
  • 24Rutter
  • 10Summerville
  • 7Piroe

Substitutes

  • 5Cresswell
  • 8Kamara
  • 18Gyabi
  • 27Poveda
  • 28Darlow
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 33Hjelde
  • 39Spence
  • 49Joseph

Sheff Wed

Formation 5-4-1

  • 36Vásquez
  • 13Paterson
  • 23Famewo
  • 5Diaby
  • 17Bernard
  • 15Delgado
  • 11Windass
  • 8Byers
  • 10Bannan
  • 9Gregory
  • 24Smith

Substitutes

  • 1Dawson
  • 2Palmer
  • 4Vaulks
  • 6Iorfa
  • 14Valentín
  • 19Bakinson
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 27Fletcher
  • 45Musaba
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester440073412
2Birmingham532073411
3Norwich4310136710
4Preston431063310
5Southampton53111012-210
6Ipswich43018539
7Bristol City52215508
8Sunderland52129547
9West Brom42119727
10Hull42118627
11Blackburn42116517
12Millwall521245-17
13Stoke42025416
14Coventry41215325
15Leeds41217705
16Watford41124224
17Plymouth41125504
18Cardiff411267-14
19QPR410338-53
20Swansea502369-32
21Rotherham4013510-51
22Middlesbrough401339-61
23Huddersfield401329-71
24Sheff Wed400449-50
View full Championship table

