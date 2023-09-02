West Bromwich Albion v Huddersfield Town

West BromWest Bromwich Albion15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Line-ups
West Brom
Formation 3-4-3
- 24Palmer
- 5Bartley
- 4Kipré
- 3Townsend
- 2Furlong
- 8Molumby
- 35Yokuslu
- 10Phillips
- 7J Wallace
- 21Thomas-Asante
- 19Swift
Substitutes
- 9Maja
- 11Diangana
- 14Chalobah
- 15Pieters
- 17Sarmiento
- 27Mowatt
- 31Fellows
- 33Griffiths
- 36Taylor
Huddersfield
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Nicholls
- 15Headley
- 4Pearson
- 5Helik
- 3Ruffels
- 8Rudoni
- 6Hogg
- 18Kasumu
- 7Burgzorg
- 23Wiles
- 25Ward
Substitutes
- 2Edmonds-Green
- 10Koroma
- 11Diarra
- 12Maxwell
- 22Harratt
- 26Jones
- 27Hudlin
- 30Jackson
- 33Nakayama
- Referee:
- James Linington
