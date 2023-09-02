Close menu
Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Venue: The Hawthorns, England

West Bromwich Albion v Huddersfield Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 3-4-3

  • 24Palmer
  • 5Bartley
  • 4Kipré
  • 3Townsend
  • 2Furlong
  • 8Molumby
  • 35Yokuslu
  • 10Phillips
  • 7J Wallace
  • 21Thomas-Asante
  • 19Swift

Substitutes

  • 9Maja
  • 11Diangana
  • 14Chalobah
  • 15Pieters
  • 17Sarmiento
  • 27Mowatt
  • 31Fellows
  • 33Griffiths
  • 36Taylor

Huddersfield

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Nicholls
  • 15Headley
  • 4Pearson
  • 5Helik
  • 3Ruffels
  • 8Rudoni
  • 6Hogg
  • 18Kasumu
  • 7Burgzorg
  • 23Wiles
  • 25Ward

Substitutes

  • 2Edmonds-Green
  • 10Koroma
  • 11Diarra
  • 12Maxwell
  • 22Harratt
  • 26Jones
  • 27Hudlin
  • 30Jackson
  • 33Nakayama
Referee:
James Linington

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester440073412
2Birmingham532073411
3Norwich4310136710
4Preston431063310
5Southampton53111012-210
6Ipswich43018539
7Bristol City52215508
8Sunderland52129547
9West Brom42119727
10Hull42118627
11Blackburn42116517
12Millwall521245-17
13Stoke42025416
14Coventry41215325
15Leeds41217705
16Watford41124224
17Plymouth41125504
18Cardiff411267-14
19QPR410338-53
20Swansea502369-32
21Rotherham4013510-51
22Middlesbrough401339-61
23Huddersfield401329-71
24Sheff Wed400449-50
View full Championship table

