League One
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00StevenageStevenage
Venue: Brisbane Road, England

Leyton Orient v Stevenage

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Brynn
  • 22Galbraith
  • 4Turns
  • 5Happe
  • 2James
  • 8Brown
  • 15El Mizouni
  • 11Archibald
  • 10Sotiriou
  • 24Graham
  • 17Forde

Substitutes

  • 9Pigott
  • 13Howes
  • 14Moncur
  • 18Pratley
  • 19Beckles
  • 23Sanders
  • 32Hunt

Stevenage

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Ashby-Hammond
  • 17Burns
  • 5Piergianni
  • 4Thompson
  • 2Wildin
  • 10Freeman
  • 6Sweeney
  • 3Butler
  • 11Roberts
  • 19Reid
  • 26McNeill

Substitutes

  • 7MacDonald
  • 9List
  • 12Hegyi
  • 16Anderson
  • 22Neal
  • 25Hannam
Referee:
Keith Stroud

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Oxford Utd540185312
2Exeter531172510
3Bolton5311106410
4Lincoln City531195410
5Stevenage531153210
6Port Vale531159-410
7Portsmouth52306159
8Derby530210649
9Cambridge53027439
10Peterborough53027619
11Shrewsbury53024409
12Barnsley521212757
13Northampton52125507
14Wycombe521259-47
15Blackpool513123-16
16Reading52034405
17Bristol Rovers512257-25
18Leyton Orient511348-44
19Charlton510458-33
20Wigan53119542
21Carlisle502326-42
22Burton502328-62
23Fleetwood501428-61
24Cheltenham501406-61
View full League One table

