Close menu
League One
NorthamptonNorthampton Town0WycombeWycombe Wanderers1

Northampton Town v Wycombe Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Northampton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26Thompson
  • 22Odimayo
  • 6Sherring
  • 5Guthrie
  • 33Brough
  • 4Sowerby
  • 21Leonard
  • 11Pinnock
  • 19Bowie
  • 9Appéré
  • 7Hoskins

Substitutes

  • 3McGowan
  • 12Monthe
  • 16Simpson
  • 17McWilliams
  • 20Lintott
  • 35Dyche
  • 36Dadge

Wycombe

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Stryjek
  • 5Forino
  • 16Keogh
  • 17Low
  • 44Vincent-Young
  • 22PhillipsBooked at 29mins
  • 4Scowen
  • 19Potts
  • 10Leahy
  • 9Vokes
  • 12McCleary

Substitutes

  • 7Wheeler
  • 8Breckin
  • 11Boyes
  • 13Shala
  • 18Hanlan
  • 26McCarthy
  • 29De Barr
Referee:
Tom Reeves

Match Stats

Home TeamNorthamptonAway TeamWycombe
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home8
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Marc Leonard (Northampton Town).

  2. Post update

    Josh Scowen (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kieron Bowie (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Akinwale Odimayo.

  5. Post update

    Jon Guthrie (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Garath McCleary (Wycombe Wanderers).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Patrick Brough (Northampton Town).

  8. Post update

    Kane Vincent-Young (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Booking

    Killian Phillips (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Kieron Bowie (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Killian Phillips (Wycombe Wanderers).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kieron Bowie (Northampton Town).

  13. Post update

    Luke Leahy (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Josh Scowen.

  15. Post update

    Louis Appéré (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Joe Low (Wycombe Wanderers).

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Louis Appéré (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Hoskins.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Sherring (Northampton Town) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marc Leonard with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Chris Forino.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Patrick Brough.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Oxford Utd641185313
2Stevenage641163313
3Derby6402116512
4Exeter632172511
5Lincoln City632195411
6Port Vale632159-411
7Portsmouth624072510
8Bolton6312107310
9Peterborough631287110
10Shrewsbury631244010
11Wycombe631269-310
12Cambridge53027439
13Blackpool62313309
14Barnsley622212758
15Northampton621356-17
16Bristol Rovers613257-26
17Reading52034405
18Leyton Orient611449-54
19Fleetwood611438-54
20Charlton610559-43
21Carlisle603326-43
22Burton603328-63
23Wigan63129632
24Cheltenham602406-62
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC