Northampton Town v Wycombe Wanderers

Foul by Marc Leonard (Northampton Town).
Line-ups
Northampton
Formation 4-3-3
- 26Thompson
- 22Odimayo
- 6Sherring
- 5Guthrie
- 33Brough
- 4Sowerby
- 21Leonard
- 11Pinnock
- 19Bowie
- 9Appéré
- 7Hoskins
Substitutes
- 3McGowan
- 12Monthe
- 16Simpson
- 17McWilliams
- 20Lintott
- 35Dyche
- 36Dadge
Wycombe
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Stryjek
- 5Forino
- 16Keogh
- 17Low
- 44Vincent-Young
- 22PhillipsBooked at 29mins
- 4Scowen
- 19Potts
- 10Leahy
- 9Vokes
- 12McCleary
Substitutes
- 7Wheeler
- 8Breckin
- 11Boyes
- 13Shala
- 18Hanlan
- 26McCarthy
- 29De Barr
- Referee:
- Tom Reeves
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Josh Scowen (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kieron Bowie (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Akinwale Odimayo.
Post update
Jon Guthrie (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Garath McCleary (Wycombe Wanderers).
Post update
Foul by Patrick Brough (Northampton Town).
Post update
Kane Vincent-Young (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Killian Phillips (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Kieron Bowie (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Killian Phillips (Wycombe Wanderers).
Post update
Foul by Kieron Bowie (Northampton Town).
Post update
Luke Leahy (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Josh Scowen.
Post update
Louis Appéré (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Joe Low (Wycombe Wanderers).
Post update
Attempt saved. Louis Appéré (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Hoskins.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sam Sherring (Northampton Town) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marc Leonard with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Chris Forino.
Post update
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Patrick Brough.
Match report will appear here.