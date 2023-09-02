Close menu
League One
CharltonCharlton Athletic15:00FleetwoodFleetwood Town
Venue: The Valley, England

Charlton Athletic v Fleetwood Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Charlton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Isted
  • 32Asiimwe
  • 6Hector
  • 2Jones
  • 17Edun
  • 33Anderson
  • 4Dobson
  • 27Campbell
  • 20Campbell
  • 9May
  • 23Blackett-Taylor

Substitutes

  • 1Maynard-Brewer
  • 3Thomas
  • 5Ness
  • 11Leaburn
  • 12Taylor
  • 14Kirk
  • 29Kanu

Fleetwood

Formation 3-5-2

  • 30McMullan
  • 22Nsiala
  • 5Lawal
  • 18Holgate
  • 26Rooney
  • 15Quitirna
  • 8Vela
  • 11Broom
  • 2Johnston
  • 9Stockley
  • 19Graydon

Substitutes

  • 6Robertson
  • 7Tshimanga
  • 10Mayor
  • 21Hayes
  • 23Harrington
  • 44Patterson
  • 51Asamoah
Referee:
Carl Brook

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Oxford Utd540185312
2Exeter531172510
3Bolton5311106410
4Lincoln City531195410
5Stevenage531153210
6Port Vale531159-410
7Portsmouth52306159
8Derby530210649
9Cambridge53027439
10Peterborough53027619
11Shrewsbury53024409
12Barnsley521212757
13Northampton52125507
14Wycombe521259-47
15Blackpool513123-16
16Reading52034405
17Bristol Rovers512257-25
18Leyton Orient511348-44
19Charlton510458-33
20Wigan53119542
21Carlisle502326-42
22Burton502328-62
23Fleetwood501428-61
24Cheltenham501406-61
