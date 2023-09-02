Close menu
League One
BlackpoolBlackpool15:00WiganWigan Athletic
Venue: Bloomfield Road, England

Blackpool v Wigan Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Blackpool

Formation 3-5-2

  • 32Grimshaw
  • 20Casey
  • 5Pennington
  • 3Husband
  • 22Hamilton
  • 8Morgan
  • 6Norburn
  • 15Weir
  • 2Connolly
  • 16Rhodes
  • 18Beesley

Substitutes

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 7Dale
  • 10Carey
  • 11Dembélé
  • 12Dougall
  • 17Virtue
  • 21Ekpiteta

Wigan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Tickle
  • 7Clare
  • 4Morrison
  • 2Watts
  • 3Pearce
  • 8Smith
  • 26Adeeko
  • 11Humphrys
  • 19Lang
  • 20McManaman
  • 9Wyke

Substitutes

  • 12Amos
  • 17Godo
  • 18Smith
  • 21Smith
  • 22Sze
  • 24Balagizi
  • 28Magennis
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Oxford Utd540185312
2Exeter531172510
3Bolton5311106410
4Lincoln City531195410
5Stevenage531153210
6Port Vale531159-410
7Portsmouth52306159
8Derby530210649
9Cambridge53027439
10Peterborough53027619
11Shrewsbury53024409
12Barnsley521212757
13Northampton52125507
14Wycombe521259-47
15Blackpool513123-16
16Reading52034405
17Bristol Rovers512257-25
18Leyton Orient511348-44
19Charlton510458-33
20Wigan53119542
21Carlisle502326-42
22Burton502328-62
23Fleetwood501428-61
24Cheltenham501406-61
View full League One table

