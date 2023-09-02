Oxford United v Port Vale

Rúben Rodrigues (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Oxford Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Beadle
- 15Stevens
- 5Moore
- 28Negru
- 22LeighBooked at 20mins
- 18McGuane
- 8Brannagan
- 19Goodrham
- 20Rodrigues
- 10Bodin
- 9M Harris
Substitutes
- 3Brown
- 6McEachran
- 7Mills
- 13Eastwood
- 14Smyth
- 29Edwards
- 39O'Donkor
Port Vale
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Ripley
- 2Cass
- 6Smith
- 17Iacovitti
- 7Clark
- 14OjoBooked at 14mins
- 18Arblaster
- 21Plant
- 10Chislett
- 19Massey
- 29Wilson
Substitutes
- 4Sang
- 8Garrity
- 11Devine
- 13Leutwiler
- 15Grant
- 16Lowe
- 44Thomas
- Referee:
- Sam Purkiss
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away8
Live Text
Dangerous play by Funso Ojo (Port Vale).
Finley Stevens (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ethan Chislett (Port Vale).
Attempt saved. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcus McGuane.
Attempt blocked. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rúben Rodrigues.
Foul by Billy Bodin (Oxford United).
Oliver Arblaster (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Billy Bodin (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Finley Stevens with a cross.
Billy Bodin (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Cass (Port Vale).
Attempt saved. Billy Bodin (Oxford United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stephan Negru.
Rúben Rodrigues (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mitchell Clark (Port Vale).
Booking
Greg Leigh (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Greg Leigh (Oxford United).
Mitchell Clark (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Marcus McGuane (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oliver Arblaster (Port Vale).
Booking
Funso Ojo (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
