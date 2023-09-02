Close menu
League One
Oxford UtdOxford United0Port ValePort Vale0

Oxford United v Port Vale

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Beadle
  • 15Stevens
  • 5Moore
  • 28Negru
  • 22LeighBooked at 20mins
  • 18McGuane
  • 8Brannagan
  • 19Goodrham
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 10Bodin
  • 9M Harris

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 6McEachran
  • 7Mills
  • 13Eastwood
  • 14Smyth
  • 29Edwards
  • 39O'Donkor

Port Vale

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Ripley
  • 2Cass
  • 6Smith
  • 17Iacovitti
  • 7Clark
  • 14OjoBooked at 14mins
  • 18Arblaster
  • 21Plant
  • 10Chislett
  • 19Massey
  • 29Wilson

Substitutes

  • 4Sang
  • 8Garrity
  • 11Devine
  • 13Leutwiler
  • 15Grant
  • 16Lowe
  • 44Thomas
Referee:
Sam Purkiss

Match Stats

Home TeamOxford UtdAway TeamPort Vale
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Rúben Rodrigues (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Dangerous play by Funso Ojo (Port Vale).

  3. Post update

    Finley Stevens (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ethan Chislett (Port Vale).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcus McGuane.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rúben Rodrigues.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Billy Bodin (Oxford United).

  8. Post update

    Oliver Arblaster (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Billy Bodin (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Finley Stevens with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Billy Bodin (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Cass (Port Vale).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Billy Bodin (Oxford United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stephan Negru.

  13. Post update

    Rúben Rodrigues (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mitchell Clark (Port Vale).

  15. Booking

    Greg Leigh (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Greg Leigh (Oxford United).

  17. Post update

    Mitchell Clark (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Marcus McGuane (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Oliver Arblaster (Port Vale).

  20. Booking

    Funso Ojo (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Oxford Utd641185313
2Stevenage641163313
3Derby6402116512
4Exeter632172511
5Lincoln City632195411
6Port Vale632159-411
7Portsmouth624072510
8Bolton6312107310
9Peterborough631287110
10Shrewsbury631244010
11Wycombe631269-310
12Cambridge53027439
13Blackpool62313309
14Barnsley622212758
15Northampton621356-17
16Bristol Rovers613257-26
17Reading52034405
18Leyton Orient611449-54
19Fleetwood611438-54
20Charlton610559-43
21Carlisle603326-43
22Burton603328-63
23Wigan63129632
24Cheltenham602406-62
View full League One table

