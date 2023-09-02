Close menu
League One
CheltenhamCheltenham Town0BarnsleyBarnsley0

Cheltenham Town v Barnsley

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Cheltenham

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Southwood
  • 2Long
  • 33Davies
  • 6Freestone
  • 15Ferry
  • 8Sercombe
  • 23Bonds
  • 3WilliamsBooked at 14mins
  • 11Street
  • 10Keena
  • 9Goodwin

Substitutes

  • 5Bevan
  • 14Thompson
  • 16Adshead
  • 20Harris
  • 25Peupion
  • 26Williams
  • 38Butler-Oyedeji

Barnsley

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Roberts
  • 2Williams
  • 4Lopata
  • 41Shepherd
  • 3Russell
  • 17Cotter
  • 30Phillips
  • 8Kane
  • 7Cadden
  • 44Cole
  • 45McAteeBooked at 33mins

Substitutes

  • 6de Gevigney
  • 19Marsh
  • 23Killip
  • 26McCart
  • 32Nejman
  • 36Watters
  • 38Chapman
Referee:
Sunny Sukhvir Gill

Match Stats

Home TeamCheltenhamAway TeamBarnsley
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home9
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Cheltenham Town. Liam Sercombe tries a through ball, but Aidan Keena is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nicky Cadden (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John McAtee.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Barnsley. Adam Phillips tries a through ball, but Devante Cole is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  5. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Robert Street (Cheltenham Town).

  6. Booking

    John McAtee (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by John McAtee (Barnsley).

  8. Post update

    Robert Street (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Curtis Davies.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Barry Cotter (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adam Phillips.

  11. Post update

    Barry Cotter (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ben Williams (Cheltenham Town).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Will Goodwin (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Will Ferry (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Will Goodwin (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Will Goodwin (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Freestone with a headed pass.

  17. Post update

    Liam Roberts (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Freestone (Cheltenham Town).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aidan Keena (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Jack Shepherd.

