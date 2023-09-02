Cheltenham Town v Barnsley

Offside, Cheltenham Town. Liam Sercombe tries a through ball, but Aidan Keena is caught offside.
Line-ups
Cheltenham
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Southwood
- 2Long
- 33Davies
- 6Freestone
- 15Ferry
- 8Sercombe
- 23Bonds
- 3WilliamsBooked at 14mins
- 11Street
- 10Keena
- 9Goodwin
Substitutes
- 5Bevan
- 14Thompson
- 16Adshead
- 20Harris
- 25Peupion
- 26Williams
- 38Butler-Oyedeji
Barnsley
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Roberts
- 2Williams
- 4Lopata
- 41Shepherd
- 3Russell
- 17Cotter
- 30Phillips
- 8Kane
- 7Cadden
- 44Cole
- 45McAteeBooked at 33mins
Substitutes
- 6de Gevigney
- 19Marsh
- 23Killip
- 26McCart
- 32Nejman
- 36Watters
- 38Chapman
- Referee:
- Sunny Sukhvir Gill
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt saved. Nicky Cadden (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John McAtee.
Offside, Barnsley. Adam Phillips tries a through ball, but Devante Cole is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Robert Street (Cheltenham Town).
John McAtee (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by John McAtee (Barnsley).
Robert Street (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Curtis Davies.
Attempt missed. Barry Cotter (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adam Phillips.
Barry Cotter (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Williams (Cheltenham Town).
Attempt missed. Will Goodwin (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Will Ferry (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Will Goodwin (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Will Goodwin (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Freestone with a headed pass.
Liam Roberts (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Freestone (Cheltenham Town).
Attempt missed. Aidan Keena (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Jack Shepherd.
